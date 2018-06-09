|
Updated Pics of Masterpiece Optimus Prime Version 3 (2019)
Tokyo Toy Show is in full swing over in Japan and overnight Masterpiece Optimus Prime V3 was unveiled.* They did not put him on display or specifically invite pics at the panel, but many fans took shots of the presentation screen as they could.* After the initial round of shots
, several more have surfaced.* Several weibo users including (?????
) have shared pics, all of which (including most of the first round) skew the angle due to being off center from the screen at the event.* This can make it difficult to fully grasp the proportions of the new » Continue Reading.
