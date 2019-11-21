Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,832

Hobby Link Japan 2019 Winter Sale!



More... TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan shared news of their winter sale starting today. See the details below for when to get right into the action and happy hunting! Looking for last-minute bargains for your holiday gift list — or for yourself? Good news: our Winter Sale begins today, featuring great discounts on a huge variety of products. During the sale until November 30th (or while supplies last), every shipment will include at least one free Japan-exclusive flavor Kit Kat Mini to sweeten the deal! Get ready. The Winter Sale kicks off on Friday, November 22nd at » Continue Reading. The post Hobby Link Japan 2019 Winter Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.