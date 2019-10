TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis

TFcon sponsor* Ages Three and Up *is proud to announce this year’s first TFcon DC 2019 exclusive*Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis. The Ocular Max Regenesis Series are characters REBORN with vibrant colors and nostalgia of an era where neon, fluorescence, and pastels ruled style. Inspired by a second generation of toys, this figure is based on never released concepts.* Designed by Bo2country and produced in cooperation with Toy Dojo and Ocular Max, this figure will come packaged in a beautiful nostalgic clamshell and be available in limited quantities! Get your copy at the Ages Three and Up booth at TFcon » Continue Reading. The post TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM