Super_Megatron
TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis


TFcon sponsor*Ages Three and Up*is proud to announce this years first TFcon DC 2019 exclusive*Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis. The Ocular Max Regenesis Series are characters REBORN with vibrant colors and nostalgia of an era where neon, fluorescence, and pastels ruled style. Inspired by a second generation of toys, this figure is based on never released concepts.* Designed by Bo2country and produced in cooperation with Toy Dojo and Ocular Max, this figure will come packaged in a beautiful nostalgic clamshell and be available in limited quantities! Get your copy at the Ages Three and Up booth at TFcon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
