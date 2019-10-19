|
TFcon DC 2019 exclusive Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis
TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up
is proud to announce this years first TFcon DC 2019
exclusive Ocular Max PS-01R Sphinx Regenesis. The Ocular Max Regenesis Series are characters REBORN with vibrant colors and nostalgia of an era where neon, fluorescence, and pastels ruled style. Inspired by a second generation of toys, this figure is based on never released concepts. Designed by Bo2country and produced in cooperation with Toy Dojo and Ocular Max, this figure will come packaged in a beautiful nostalgic clamshell and be available in limited quantities!
