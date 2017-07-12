|
Unique Toys Palm Series ? New Grey Prototypes Revealed
Unique Toys is pushing on with their Palm Series. Revealed via their Weibo page
we have our first glimpse of their next four releases in their Legends scaled Headmasters line. Next up for this line will be Highbrow, who will finish off the four Autobot large Headmasters. The two Decepticon Horrorcon Headmasters, Apeface and Snapdragon are also shown. Finally, the fourth figure will be a Cerebros figure, in scale with the other Palm series figures. These figures are shown in grey prototype, so final products may vary. We’ve mirrored a selection of the images here, but click the discuss » Continue Reading.
