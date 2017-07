New Stock Images of Masterpiece MP-15/16-E Cassettebot Vs Cassettetron Set

Site sponsor, Robot Kingdom, has updated their Facebook page with new stock photos of the upcoming Masterpiece 15/16-E Cassettebot Vs. Cassettetron set. This set contains four new Masterpiece cassette Transformers with decos inspired from the Encore line from years past. The Cassettetrons set will have Wing Thing and Enemy, while the Cassettebots will have Stripes and new mold Nightstalker. Check out the images after the break!The post New Stock Images of Masterpiece MP-15/16-E Cassettebot Vs Cassettetron Set appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM