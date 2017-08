Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman In-Hand Pictures

Via Toy-People.com *we have a great set of*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman In-Hand Pictures. The pictures let us see all the great details in both modes, and the Headmaster gimmick that wasn't shown in the movie. The little Headmaster can even become a pilot for the car mode. Even his sword reveals a great amount of details. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!