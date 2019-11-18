Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys New Furai Action IDW Optimus Prime Official Images


Via*Flame Toys Facebook, we have our first set of official images of the first installment in their new line of non-transformable action figures:*Furai Action IDW Optimus Prime. The Furai Action line will bring you fully-assembled and painted Furai Model kits, with special battle damage finishing. A nice alternative for fans who are not familiarized with model kits and painting. The images showcase IDW Optimus Prime in all his glory, and we have our first look at the new stand included with this release. This figure will be prices $75.00 and pre-orders will start now with an expected release date &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys New Furai Action IDW Optimus Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



