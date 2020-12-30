Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformes Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe Out At US Retail


Following the report of Kingdom Core and Leader class figures, now we can confirm that the*Transformes Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe is out at US retail. Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor and Paleotrex were spotted at*Fishers Kroger on Olio Road, Indiana by 2005 Board member*undertaker. Their wave partners*Blackarachnia and Warpath should be out too. Happy hunting!

The post Transformes Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



