|
Transformes Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe Out At US Retail
Following the report of Kingdom Core
and Leader
class figures, now we can confirm that the*Transformes Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe is out at US retail. Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor and Paleotrex were spotted at*Fishers Kroger on Olio Road, Indiana by 2005 Board member*undertaker. Their wave partners*Blackarachnia and Warpath should be out too. Happy hunting!
The post Transformes Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca