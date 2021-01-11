Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Introducing Skold and Megatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,999
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Introducing Skold and Megatron


Series author Erik Burnham and artist Josh Burcham continue their sneak peeks of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1: I asked @TomWaltz*what I could share from #BeastWars issue 1. He had no objections to anything. So maybe… …Meet Skold. And one more — JUST ONE — little tease. Wanna know what the other name was? She’s another new character you’ll get to meet in Beast Wars #1 next month! Add your thoughts about these reveals to the discussion thread on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Introducing Skold and Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:57 AM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,732
Re: IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Introducing Skold and Megatron
I really like this. One of my favorite non-show beasties was Snapper. They sorta revisited a turtle alt for Terragator... Skold is badass. Alligator snapping turtle con!
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee AS IS Slightly Customed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers ?dark of the moon? Lowe?s 48 Chevy
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
Transformers
Transformers plush toys Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Transformers
Lot of 11 Transformers : Optimus, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Shockwave
Transformers
VINTAGE 1985 GOBOTS GBP1 PART OF COURAGEOUS GB P1 BANDAI
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.