IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Introducing Skold and Megatron
Series author Erik Burnham and artist Josh Burcham continue
their sneak peeks of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1: I asked @TomWaltz
*what I could share from #BeastWars issue 1. He had no objections to anything. So maybe… …Meet Skold. And one more — JUST ONE — little tease. Wanna know what the other name was? She’s another new character you’ll get to meet in Beast Wars #1 next month! Add your thoughts about these reveals to the discussion thread on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham
