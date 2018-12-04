Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,624

Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-7 Bumblebee Out In Russia



Great news for Russian collectors. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Sovietbot*we can report that the*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-7 Bumblebee is Out In Russia. This could be the*first*and*only*Masterpiece Movie*in*Russian Stores in years. The figure was spotted at “Korablik” (Boat) store in shopping and entertainment center “Raikin Plaza” in Moscow. It was priced*?7499 RUR or $112. Happy hunting to all Russian fans!



