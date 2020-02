Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,275

Flame Toys Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron Official Images



Flame Toys, via their



The post







More... Flame Toys, via their Facebook account, *have uploaded official color images of their impressive*Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron.* This is a non-transformable action figure, highly posable, with top quality finishing and materials. This is an impressive take on the Stealth Bomber Megatron from the first IDW Transformers comics by artist Don Figueroa. As usual, Flame Toys also added some extra details and parts to the original design, and Megatron is now showing off an impressive pair of wings and a big sniper rifle. Some fans may think this is inspired by the upgraded Stealth Megatron who fought against the D-Void » Continue Reading. The post Flame Toys Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.