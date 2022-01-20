Breaking the silence, Hasbro VP of Global Publishing, Michael Kelly spoke to Nerd Reactor
on the new license for G.I. Joe and Transformers comic books. Mr. Kelly confirmed that IDW would indeed lose the rights by the end of 2022
. However, he declined to divulge the name of the new license holder. “Actually, we’re in a bit of a transition at the moment, as you might have heard,” Kelly tells Nerd Reactor. “So we’ve been with IDW on the comic book front, with Transformers and Joe, and that’s going to be ending at the end of this year. » Continue Reading.
