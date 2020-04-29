Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures, WonderCon@Home 2020 Panel


The creative team involved with Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures*recorded their WonderCon@Home*panel, “Racing Into Season 3.” Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and the rest of the Autobots have found the Allspark and are en route to save Cybertron … but what will be waiting for them when they arrive?*Transformers: Cyberverse*returns for season 3 and the writing team and voice talent behind Hasbro and Cartoon Network’s hit series will be on hand to talk story, character, writing and of course some big surprises with moderator*Jack Conway*(head writer),*Randolph Heard*(staff writer),*Gavin Hignight*(staff writer),*Zac Atkinson*(staff writer),*Mae Catt*(staff writer),*Dan Salgarolo*(staff writer), and voice talent:*Jeremy Levy (Bumblebee, Perceptor, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures, WonderCon@Home 2020 Panel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
