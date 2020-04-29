The creative team involved with Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures*recorded their WonderCon@Home
*panel, “Racing Into Season 3.” Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and the rest of the Autobots have found the Allspark and are en route to save Cybertron … but what will be waiting for them when they arrive?*Transformers: Cyberverse*returns for season 3 and the writing team and voice talent behind Hasbro and Cartoon Network’s hit series will be on hand to talk story, character, writing and of course some big surprises with moderator*Jack Conway*(head writer),*Randolph Heard*(staff writer),*Gavin Hignight*(staff writer),*Zac Atkinson*(staff writer),*Mae Catt*(staff writer),*Dan Salgarolo*(staff writer), and voice talent:*Jeremy Levy (Bumblebee, Perceptor, » Continue Reading.
