Via Baidu user*????
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei. We have a closer look at the second of the six Masterpiece Trainbots. Getsuei comes packaged in his EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive mode and shows an interesting transformation, a detailed robot mode and several clear plastic pieces and panels similar to the previous Masterpiece Shouki. For those worried about scale we have a group shot next to other Masterpiece figures like Hound, Sunstreaker, and Starscream 2.0. We also have a good set of images of* Raiden’s right leg mode. See the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...