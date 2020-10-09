Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundwave Clear Version Revealed


Super 7 have just revealed images of their*Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundwave (Clear version). The Super Cyborg line brings us big vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. Read on for the full product description. Soundwave Superior, Constructicons Inferior! The Decepticon Communications Officer, Soundwave, arrives as a giant 11″ tall Super Cyborg! In full X-Ray fashion, this figures is fully clear, and comes with removable Lazerbeak cassette, as well as Soundwaves signature shoulder cannon &#38; concussion blaster. Exclusive for Still-at-Home-ic-con. Originally planned as a New York Comic-Con exclusive, you can already order it for $75.00 via <a href="https://super7.com/products/soundwave-cyborg-v1-clear-nycc-2020">Super 7 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundwave Clear Version Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



