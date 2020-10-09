Super 7
have just revealed images of their*Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundwave (Clear version). The Super Cyborg line brings us big vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. Read on for the full product description. Soundwave Superior, Constructicons Inferior! The Decepticon Communications Officer, Soundwave, arrives as a giant 11″ tall Super Cyborg! In full X-Ray fashion, this figures is fully clear, and comes with removable Lazerbeak cassette, as well as Soundwaves signature shoulder cannon & concussion blaster. Exclusive for Still-at-Home-ic-con. Originally planned as a New York Comic-Con exclusive, you can already order it for $75.00 via <a href="https://super7.com/products/soundwave-cyborg-v1-clear-nycc-2020">Super 7 » Continue Reading.
