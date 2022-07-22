Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,641

San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? HasLab Victory Saber Official Unboxing



Hasbro have just made a fast live-unboxing of the highly anticipated HasLab Victory Saber direct from San Diego Comic Con 2022. We are sure all of you will be really impressed with the colorful and detailed box which contains both Star Saber and Victory Leo, plus the all the tiers and extra parts. See the video after the jump as well as our usual screencaps gallery and share your impression on the 2005 Boards. LET’S SAY GO!



