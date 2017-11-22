Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece Dinobot New Images From Figure Oh Magazine #238
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,250
Masterpiece Dinobot New Images From Figure Oh Magazine #238


Via*Loopaza Mega Store*on Facebook we have high resolution scans of pages that bring us some new images of Masterpiece Dinobot. The first scan shows the full colored Masterpiece figure in two great group shots next to Masterpiece Optimus Primal and Cheetor, and Generations/Legends Rattrap and Rhinox in both robot and beast mode. We can get a great idea of the size of Dinobot who proves to be the tallest and biggest Beast Wars Masterpiece to date. The second scan gives us nice shot of the color, details and poses of the Maximal warrior in both &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Dinobot New Images From Figure Oh Magazine #238 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Encore #12 METROPLEX, MISB
Transformers
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
Transformers
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Soundwave Jetfire Slag Dinobot Cliff Jumper
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Autobot Lambor (Sideswipe)

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.