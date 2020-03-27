|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Voyager Sentinel Prime & Scrapper Out In Singapore
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Automorpher*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Voyager Sentinel Prime & Scrapper are out in Singapore. SS-60 Constructicon Scrapper and SS-61 Sentinel Prime were found at*BHG.*We know it’s been a difficult week for retail sightings due to the Coronavirus alert in many countries, but we are glad some new toys are hitting shelves. Happy hunting, and stay safe.
