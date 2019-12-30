Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe Found At UK Retail


Good news for our fellow UK collectors! Via a post in*Transformers UK Facebook group*we can report that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe has been found at UK retail. Studio Series SS-49 Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, SS-51 DOTM Soundwave and SS-52 Arcee, Chromia, and Elita-1 3-Pack were spotted at*Smyths in Peterborough. Their wave partner SS-50 WWII Hot Rod has been found in other Smyths stores. Great way to close the year with some new toys! Happy hunting!

Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
