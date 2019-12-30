|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe Found At UK Retail
Good news for our fellow UK collectors! Via a post in*Transformers UK Facebook group
*we can report that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe has been found at UK retail. Studio Series SS-49 Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, SS-51 DOTM Soundwave and SS-52 Arcee, Chromia, and Elita-1 3-Pack were spotted at*Smyths in Peterborough. Their wave partner SS-50 WWII Hot Rod has been found in other Smyths stores. Great way to close the year with some new toys! Happy hunting!
