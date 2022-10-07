Threezero*have*shared a full gallery
*for the upcoming*MDLX Cliffjumper*figure. Cliffjumper will come in at 5 inches/12 cm tall, has 36 points of articulation and feature die-cast. Combined with Threezero?s great paint application and a nice selection of accessories, this should allow folks to jump into these great figures a bit easier than their Premium and DLX offerings. Read on to check the pics and full product details. It?s scheduled for release by the 4th Quarter 2022. Pre-orders should go live soon so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Transformers MDLX Cliffjumper Threezero is proud to announce a new character in » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers MDLX Cliffjumper by Threezero ? Official Pics and Details
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...