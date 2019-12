XM Studios 1/20 G1 Transformers Statues Reveal And Line Up

XM Studios not only revealed their 1/10 Grimlock and Soundwave statues at the recent*Singapore Comic Con SGCC 2019, they also revealed their new*1/20 G1 Transformers Statues line. These new G1-inspired statues will be smaller than their previous releases and they will come in complete gold or silver finishing. The full line up consists of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundwave, Starscream, Bumblebee and Grimlock.*As with previous XM Studios statues, all of them show a very stylized and modern design, but still recognizable as the iconic G1 characters. We still have no information on price or release date at the moment,