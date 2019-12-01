|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron & Shockwave
Following our first world sighting of the new Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 1 figures in Hong Kong
, now via the Hobbymizer Hong Kong Discuss Facebook Group
*we can share for you an extensive gallery of the four new figures in this wave: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Shockwave. These new figures prove to be a great improvement in design, transformation and posability over the previous Cyberverse figures. All figures are cartoon-accurate and feature a nice range of articulation (including ankle joints for example) and cool blast effects. Our only complain would be that they don’t seem to be in » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.