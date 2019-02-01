Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,909

G1 Box Artworks Puzzles by Ocean Design Packaging And Bonus G1 Card Images





Ocean Design Weibo account *have uploaded images of the packaging of their new*G1 Box Artworks Puzzles. These are officially licensed puzzles that use the iconic G1 box artwork. There will be available in 300-piece and 1000-piece presentations. They can be lifted after assembly, making them easy to frame or transport. We also have images of the random G1 character card display included with the puzzles as a great extra bonus. The card features classic character box art in the front and tech-specs and sketches in the back.*They are expected for release by July this year. Pre-orders are up via





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca