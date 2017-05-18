You can now make your own Transformers: The Last Knight*bears at your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop or order a pre-made one on their website
. There are two options for*your “Autobear” companion. One is a special Optimus Prime or Bumblebee designed bear with retractable battle masks, while the other is a simple two-piece costume to put on a normal bear. Optimus and Bumblebee sounds and sayings are available as well. There are also some clothing accessories, which include an Autobot hoodie, Autobot pajamas, Optimus slippers and an Autobot sleeping bag. This is the first time Transformers bears and accessories have been » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Bears at Build-A-Bear Workshop
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...