Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Yukikaze Images



We can share for you our first image of the*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Yukikaze*in all his modes. Yukikaze is the third figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*



We can share for you our first image of the*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Yukikaze*in all his modes. Yukikaze is the third figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following* Shouki *and Getsuei . We have our first look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic 200 Series Shinkansen bullet train. Stay tuned with TFW2005 since more official images may show up any time soon.

