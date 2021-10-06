Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,396
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Yukikaze Images


We can share for you our first image of the*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Yukikaze*in all his modes. Yukikaze is the third figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki*and Getsuei. We have our first look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic 200 Series Shinkansen bullet train. Stay tuned with TFW2005 since more official images may show up any time soon. See the image after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

