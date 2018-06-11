|
Magic Square Toys MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Color Prototype
The battle for the next Masterpiece Optimus Prime continues. Hasbro is bringing us the new official Masterpiece Optimus Prime Version 3
*and Transform Element has shown color images of upcoming TE-01
. Now, Magic Square Toys is showing off color images of their*MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime via Aludardlee Weibo account
. Magic Square Toys is a new 3P company which stated making some Legends scaled figures, and surprised the fans when they announced their first prototype
a few days after we saw the first images of the official Masterpiece Optimus Prime. What do we have here? A » Continue Reading.
The post Magic Square Toys MS-01 Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.