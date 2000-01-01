Still working on selling my figures. If you had a reasonable price in mind, message me because i'll likely accept it.
I'm not expecting to get rich here nor am I desperate to sell, but I see no reason to keep figures in bins in my basement indefinitely when other people could be enjoying them.
Anything that needs to be shipped I can get a quote for that. I am in Hamilton but only willing to drive towards TRU Burlington and likely only on weekends. I have been working almost 60hr weeks since Mar 2020 and I dont have the energy after work.
If you want better pics of a specific non-misb figure but are 100% serious about buying it, I will take the time to take new pics, but please dont be a dick and make me take pics for no reason.
So here's round 1:
Alternators Nemesis Prime - 100
TRU MP Grimlock with crown - 180
Studio Series AoE Grimlock - 70
MMC Hexitron (Sixshot) - not misb, was opened and displayed, still in excellent condition and complete - 100
A few non-TF
GI Joe R.O.C.C loose, incomplete but excellent condition - 150
GI Joe R.H.I.N.O also incomplete but excellent condition - 80
Pacific Rim Winged Otachi MISB - 130
Thanks for looking.