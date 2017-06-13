|
Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot ? Big League
Another TV Spot for Transformers: The Last Knight has been posted online by Paramount Pictures UK. This time, we are treated with a very clear look at the Junk Truck robot spotted not too long ago (news post image). The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an » Continue Reading.
