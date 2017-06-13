Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,987
Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Autobot Sqweeks Official TV Commercial


Hasbro’s official You Tube account has posted a TV Commercial for*Transformers: The Last Knight*Remote Controlled*Autobot Sqweeks. “In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight movie, new heroes must rise in an epic struggle to forge a future for all. Autobot Sqweeks is the smallest of his fellow bots, but his spark shines just as bright! Despite being in disrepair, Autobot Sqweeks perseveres, perpetually motivated to help all living beings. Imagine jumping into Transformers: The Last Knight action with this Autobot Sqweeks RC figure!”

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Autobot Sqweeks Official TV Commercial appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



