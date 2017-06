Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Autobot Sqweeks Official TV Commercia

Hasbro's official You Tube account has posted a TV Commercial for*Transformers: The Last Knight*Remote Controlled*Autobot Sqweeks. "In the explosive Transformers: The Last Knight movie, new heroes must rise in an epic struggle to forge a future for all. Autobot Sqweeks is the smallest of his fellow bots, but his spark shines just as bright! Despite being in disrepair, Autobot Sqweeks perseveres, perpetually motivated to help all living beings. Imagine jumping into Transformers: The Last Knight action with this Autobot Sqweeks RC figure!"