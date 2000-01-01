Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,885

TFcon Toronto 2019 Has Begun!!!! Onsite registration for TFcon Toronto 2019 is underway!



Opening night of TFcon Toronto is headlined by the charity auction for Make a Wish Foundation Canada!



This is always an extremely fun event which typically features some special guest appearances and a ton of cool deals on great toys and collectibles. All the proceeds go to a great cause!!!!!



Please feel free to use this thread to share your experiences of TFcon Toronto 2019 so everyone can see how much fun it all is!!!





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



