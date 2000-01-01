Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:49 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,885
TFcon Toronto 2019 Has Begun!!!!
Onsite registration for TFcon Toronto 2019 is underway!

Opening night of TFcon Toronto is headlined by the charity auction for Make a Wish Foundation Canada!

This is always an extremely fun event which typically features some special guest appearances and a ton of cool deals on great toys and collectibles. All the proceeds go to a great cause!!!!!

Please feel free to use this thread to share your experiences of TFcon Toronto 2019 so everyone can see how much fun it all is!!!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: AC2BDEF9-F424-43D3-B87A-C85DCA19CF12.jpg Views: 5 Size: 20.7 KB ID: 44110  
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
