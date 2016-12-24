Scrapmaker Heavy Weapon Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 334

Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai I gotta admit I like the final combined products more than I thought I would and they make up for some of the changes Takara made to the PMOP mold. That pricetag, though, I don't see myself ever stepping over it, and when I compare this to the upcoming GCreation & Generation Toy Optimii coming out for maybe a lil bit more, I think the money is better spent elsewhere. If only these were Hasbro offerings on TRU shelves...

