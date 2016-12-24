|
|
|
Today, 05:15 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
Care of the Facebook feed of Loopaza Mega Store
, we have a look at the Transformers pages from Figure King 227. The three pages of Transformers coverage in this magazine are dedicated mostly to one character, Godbomber, and his combined form with the recently released Super Ginrai. There’s some new views including the backs of the alternate and combined modes, giving a nice idea of how this one is going to work – and some of the poses emulate the original box artwork, a cool touch. The remaining page of coverage has some brief information on Prime 1 Studio’s » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
|
|
|
Today, 05:27 AM
|
#2
|
|
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
I gotta admit I like the final combined products more than I thought I would and they make up for some of the changes Takara made to the PMOP mold. That pricetag, though, I don't see myself ever stepping over it, and when I compare this to the upcoming GCreation & Generation Toy Optimii coming out for maybe a lil bit more, I think the money is better spent elsewhere. If only these were Hasbro offerings on TRU shelves...
|
|
|
Today, 07:26 AM
|
#3
|
|
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
He is f $#/ ing awesome ill make him fit the north american version
So i dont support 3rd party
Even though i have pieces
This definitely is bought
And you can get him cheap in canada at automaton
|
|
|
Today, 08:18 AM
|
#4
|
|
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
He's got legs... he knows how to use 'em...
|
|
|
Today, 10:26 AM
|
#5
|
|
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by alternatorfan
And you can get him cheap in canada at automaton
$210 plus tax, shipping and handling is cheap? Tell me that was sarcasm. For that price I'll stick with what I already have
|
|
|
Today, 11:24 AM
|
#6
|
|
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
I was think8ng the same that it has to be sarcasm.
Luckily i dont think it looks all that great so money saved for me.
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:57 PM.