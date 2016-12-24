Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai


Care of the Facebook feed of Loopaza Mega Store, we have a look at the Transformers pages from Figure King 227. The three pages of Transformers coverage in this magazine are dedicated mostly to one character, Godbomber, and his combined form with the recently released Super Ginrai. There's some new views including the backs of the alternate and combined modes, giving a nice idea of how this one is going to work – and some of the poses emulate the original box artwork, a cool touch. The remaining page of coverage has some brief information on Prime 1 Studio's

The post Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Scrapmaker
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
I gotta admit I like the final combined products more than I thought I would and they make up for some of the changes Takara made to the PMOP mold. That pricetag, though, I don't see myself ever stepping over it, and when I compare this to the upcoming GCreation & Generation Toy Optimii coming out for maybe a lil bit more, I think the money is better spent elsewhere. If only these were Hasbro offerings on TRU shelves...
alternatorfan
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
He is f $#/ ing awesome ill make him fit the north american version
So i dont support 3rd party
Even though i have pieces
This definitely is bought
And you can get him cheap in canada at automaton
positivelyken
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
He's got legs... he knows how to use 'em...
wervenom
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
And you can get him cheap in canada at automaton
$210 plus tax, shipping and handling is cheap? Tell me that was sarcasm. For that price I'll stick with what I already have
Sureshot22
Re: Figure King 227 scans featuring Godbomber and God Ginrai
I was think8ng the same that it has to be sarcasm.

Luckily i dont think it looks all that great so money saved for me.
