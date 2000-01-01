Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Merry Christmas Everyone
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:52 PM   #11
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,609
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone


Happy Holidays!!
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
Ironwave is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:28 AM   #12
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,293
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
May you all know happiness.
May you all know joy.

And if you see a $50 Fortress Maximus.
All is forgiven. For trampling that little boy.

Merry Christmas Everyone.
__________________
Life is a long lesson in humility
Sun Swipe Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:25 AM   #13
urfwc
Generation 1
urfwc's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Ontario
Posts: 84
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Merry Christmas to you all and your families and a safe and Happy New Years....
__________________
Feedback Thread :

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65059
urfwc is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:18 AM   #14
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,710
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Season's eatings and happy holly days!
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:42 AM   #15
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 574
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Merry Christmas everyone! And a Happy New year!
__________________
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron



Feedback Thread
RaidenisOP is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:46 AM   #16
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 1,895
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Merry christmas from fellow transformer hunters .
We are an elite group.
Hope everything is merry and pleasent..
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #17
Mega-Prime 316
Masterpiece
Mega-Prime 316's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 1,096
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Merry Christmas and Seasons Greetings everyone!!
Mega-Prime 316 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:55 AM   #18
MahtimusPrime09
Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal,Quebec
Posts: 109
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Merry Christmas, happy New Year and happy holidays to all collectors!
__________________
The New MP-09:

MahtimusPrime09

"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."

My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...425#post694425
My Feedback Page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ahtimusPrime09
MahtimusPrime09 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:44 PM   #19
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,389
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone
Merry Christmas ! Joyeux Noel ! Feliz Navidad ! Buonne Natale and Malakalikimaka ! to everyone
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 C-372 Star Convoy Optimus Prime w/ Shattered Glass Rodimus
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Scorponok

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.