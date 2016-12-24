Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,699

Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners and Activators released in Denmark



When you think “worldwide first sighting of new toys”, Denmark is not a place that usually comes to mind, but that is what we have here. Care of TFW2005 member Soundbarricade, we can confirm that the first assortments of the new 2017 Robots in Disguise Activators and Crash Combiners have been released in Denmark. These toys are destined to be some of the coolest fiddle toys released in the line. The Crash Combiners are two-packs of characters, such as Sideswipe and Bumblebee or Optimus Prime and Strongarm, who can “crash” into each other to form larger robots. The Activators, meanwhile,



The post







More... When you think “worldwide first sighting of new toys”, Denmark is not a place that usually comes to mind, but that is what we have here. Care of TFW2005 member Soundbarricade, we can confirm that the first assortments of the new 2017 Robots in Disguise Activators and Crash Combiners have been released in Denmark. These toys are destined to be some of the coolest fiddle toys released in the line. The Crash Combiners are two-packs of characters, such as Sideswipe and Bumblebee or Optimus Prime and Strongarm, who can “crash” into each other to form larger robots. The Activators, meanwhile, » Continue Reading. The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners and Activators released in Denmark appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________