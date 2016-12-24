TFNation have kicked off the holidays with two great new announcements. First and foremost, they have announced their next guest for TFNation 2017, Mr John-Paul Bove
! John-Paul Bove is perhaps best known to the fandom for his excellent work as a colorist for IDW. He has lent his talents to many series, including Transformers Regeneration 1 and Drift: Empire of Stone. He has also delved into writing with IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Botcon 2016 story Rise of the Predacus. Most recently, he has been turning his talent to breathing glorious full-color life into the old black » Continue Reading.
