Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Combiner Force One Step Changers Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Dri
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:27 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,699
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force One Step Changers Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Dri


Via UK online store The Entertainer, we are able to share some official images of the 2017 Robots in Disguise One Step Changers with you. Coming out under the Combiner Force subline banner, Robots in Disguise 2017 One Step Changers Wave 1 includes new versions of main characters Bumblebee, Drift, and Optimus Prime. Check out the images of all three characters attached to this post.

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force One Step Changers Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Drift Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 C-372 Star Convoy Optimus Prime w/ Shattered Glass Rodimus
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Scorponok

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.