Via UK online store The Entertainer, we are able to share some official images of the 2017 Robots in Disguise One Step Changers with you. Coming out under the Combiner Force subline banner, Robots in Disguise 2017 One Step Changers Wave 1 includes new versions of main characters Bumblebee
, Drift
, and Optimus Prime
. Check out the images of all three characters attached to this post.
