Yesterday, 09:49 PM
#
1
style
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Halton Hills
Posts: 769
FS TR Brainstorms
I got a bunch of Brainstorms in from my cousin who came up from Baltimore. I have a couple of extras left over. Looking for $35 plus shipping or can do pickup near Guelph (Rockwood). PM!
__________________
Wanted:
-
G1 Parts
For Sale
-
Feedback Thread
style
View Public Profile
Send a private message to style
Find More Posts by style
Yesterday, 09:57 PM
#
2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,319
Re: FS TR Brainstorms
that's a great price style
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to zuffyprime
Find More Posts by zuffyprime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
