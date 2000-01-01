Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 06:11 PM
Poflymn
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 286
TRU Boxing Week Sale
There is no specific Boxing Week sale on Transformers according to TRUs Boxing Week Flyer preview. Doesnt mean there will not be but so far nothing specifically Transformers.

HOWEVER...Clearance items are buy one get one 1/2 half. When I was in my local TRU today, I noticed that all the Combiner Wars box set (except Computron) were listed as Clearance for $99.98. Therefore, if this continues on past Christmas you could get two CW sets for $75 each in-store (no stock online and you would have to buy two sets).
Yesterday, 06:17 PM
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,710
Re: TRU Boxing Week Sale
I thought the 3-step changers were on sale at 40% off?
Yesterday, 06:42 PM
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,614
Re: TRU Boxing Week Sale
Originally Posted by pandaprime View Post
I thought the 3-step changers were on sale at 40% off?
That is for today and tomorrow only
