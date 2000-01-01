Poflymn Machine War Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: Nova Scotia Posts: 286

TRU Boxing Week Sale There is no specific Boxing Week sale on Transformers according to TRUs Boxing Week Flyer preview. Doesnt mean there will not be but so far nothing specifically Transformers.



HOWEVER...Clearance items are buy one get one 1/2 half. When I was in my local TRU today, I noticed that all the Combiner Wars box set (except Computron) were listed as Clearance for $99.98. Therefore, if this continues on past Christmas you could get two CW sets for $75 each in-store (no stock online and you would have to buy two sets).