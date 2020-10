Today, 04:09 PM #1 Kheoth Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Canada Posts: 111 Transformers graveyard - Free, local pickup around Quebec City



In time for Halloween, I'm getting rid of my transformers graveyard. I'm offering it for free for members of the community. It mostly contains junkers but it may be useful for customizers (good training material?) or other purpose.



Free for local pick-up. As the title says, I'm located around Quebec City. I can ship, but I don't think it would be worth it since the lot is heavy and shipping gonna be $$$. I'm not gonna ship individually.



First batch:











Second batch:









Final batch

