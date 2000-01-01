Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Collection Showcase P7 Finale Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:02 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,565
Collection Showcase P7 Finale Review
In the finale of my Transformers Collection Showcase we cover the last of what I have, ranging from the smallest, with Micromasters, Prime Master Pretenders and Minibots, up to Monsterbots, to my titans!

https://youtu.be/JgQ_Rvl4Zd4
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Transformers
Takara Transformers Collection 15 Stepper Target-master
Transformers
The Transformers Collection #16 Insecticons G1 Reissue Takara New
Transformers
Transformers Collection #18 SOUNDBLASTER Ravage Buzzsaw G1 Reissue Takara
Transformers
Takara Transformers re-issue Collection 21 Soundwave Buzz Blaster
Transformers
Transformers Prowl Collection #2 Japan Tomy/Takara G1 Reissue Sealed Police Car
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.