Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,033
Toy Fair 2017 Titans Return / Generations showroom images


We’ve got some images to share with you from the Hasbro Transformers showroom tonight! Here are the images of the Titans Return display, which includes a look at the boxed set “Speed set” along with Deluxe Wave 5, among others! Check out the bullets below for a full list of what is on show. Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron set (formerly, Speed set) –*Quickswitch,*Nautica,*Fastlane,*Optimus Prime (Generation 2) Siege on Cybertron set –*Pounce, Metalhawk, Tidal Wave, Magnus Prime (Ginrai) Deluxe class Twin Twist Deluxe class Windblade Legends class*Cosmos Legends class*Seaspray Titan Master*Ramhorn Voyager*Blitzwing Voyager*Octone Leader class*Overlord

The post Toy Fair 2017 Titans Return / Generations showroom images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Old Today, 05:32 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,753
Re: Toy Fair 2017 Titans Return / Generations showroom images
Almost every character I wanted. DAMN YOU HASBRO!
