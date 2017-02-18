Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,033

Toy Fair 2017 Titans Return / Generations showroom images



We’ve got some images to share with you from the Hasbro Transformers showroom tonight! Here are the images of the Titans Return display, which includes a look at the boxed set “Speed set” along with Deluxe Wave 5, among others! Check out the bullets below for a full list of what is on show. Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron set (formerly, Speed set) –*Quickswitch,*Nautica,*Fastlane,*Optimus Prime (Generation 2) Siege on Cybertron set –*Pounce, Metalhawk, Tidal Wave, Magnus Prime (Ginrai) Deluxe class Twin Twist Deluxe class Windblade Legends class*Cosmos Legends class*Seaspray Titan Master*Ramhorn Voyager*Blitzwing Voyager*Octone Leader class*Overlord



