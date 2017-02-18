Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,033

Toy Fair 2017 Robots in Disguise Official Images



Hasbro have also sent out some official images of their new Robots in Disguise offerings. On show here are official images from the Combiner Force line, which includes the following: Team Combiner*Megabee Team Combiner*Menasor Team Combiner*Galvatronus Crash Combiners*Primestrong*redeco Warrior*Thermidor*and*Windblade*with battlemask Three Step*Soundwave Legion*Cyclonus*and*Blurr



