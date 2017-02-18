Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,033
Toy Fair 2017 Transformers the Last Knight movie toys display


2017 is a movie year, and with the impending arrival of Transformers the Last Knight, Hasbro is showing off the toyline that accompanies it at Toy Fair. Check out images of the display of these toys, which includes the awesome leader class Megatron and this year’s version of Chomp and Stomp Grimlock, Dragonstorm! The full run down of what is on show is listed below: Premier Series Leader Megatron Premier Series Voyager Hound,*Scorn, Megatron Premier Series Deluxe*Steelbane Turbo Changer*Dragonstorm RC*Sqweeks One Step and Three Step Changers Allspark Tech line Legion class lineup Titan figures Bumblebee, Sqweeks, and Megatron voice changer &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Fair 2017 Transformers the Last Knight movie toys display appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



