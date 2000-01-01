|
dingd0ng's Garage Sale 2017
Hi Everyone,
Gonna put up a new thread to post stuff I need to sell, all prices are not firm. Pickup in Markham East or Downtown on specified days (will need to arrange). I will also ship at buyer's expense. Prefer EMT or Paypal (add 4%).
The thread will just keep on growing as I find stuff that I need to find a better home for.
PM me for pictures and if you have any questions.
Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl Loose Complete - $50
Hasbro Masterpiece Streak Loose Complete - $50
or take both $85 or $100 shipped
more to come........
