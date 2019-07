War For Cybertron Siege G1 Raimakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack Imag

Another nice surprise to share with you today. An* Ebay auction *is bringing us our first images of the newWar For Cybertron Siege G1 Raimakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack for your viewing pleasure. This 3-pack consists of green, blue and yellow repaints of the Voyager Siege Starscream mold as the iconic G1 Rainmakers seen in the classic G1 episode "Divide and Conquer". A very nice pack indeed. The figures come in a wide windowed box showing the Seekers in robot mode. It is unclear on how this set will be available, but we may know more about