War For Cybertron Siege G1 Raimakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack Imag
Another nice surprise to share with you today. An*Ebay auction
*is bringing us our first images of the newWar For Cybertron Siege G1 Raimakers: Acid Storm, Ion Storm, & Nova Storm 3-Pack for your viewing pleasure. This 3-pack consists of green, blue and yellow repaints of the Voyager Siege Starscream mold as the iconic G1 Rainmakers seen in the classic G1 episode “Divide and Conquer”. A very nice pack indeed. The figures come in a wide windowed box showing the Seekers in robot mode. It is unclear on how this set will be available, but we may know more about » Continue Reading.
