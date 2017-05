Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,569

Transformers: The Last Knight ? Official ?Secret History? Trailer



A new*Transformers: The Last Knight – Official “Secret History” Trailer*has surfaced. We already knew about this trailer since it was classified a few weeks ago in UK. The new trailer features Sir Anthony Hopkins in his role as*Sir Edmund Burton explaining how the Transformers have been here for a long while. You can check the trailer here from*



The post







More... A new*Transformers: The Last Knight – Official “Secret History” Trailer*has surfaced. We already knew about this trailer since it was classified a few weeks ago in UK. The new trailer features Sir Anthony Hopkins in his role as*Sir Edmund Burton explaining how the Transformers have been here for a long while. You can check the trailer here from* Comicbook.com YouTube Channel . Thanks to 2005 Boards member*John TheDestroyer for sharing it on our boards. After that, click on the bar to share your thoughts in the ongoing thread.The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Official “Secret History” Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________