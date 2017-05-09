Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight – Official "Secret History" Trailer


A new*Transformers: The Last Knight – Official “Secret History” Trailer*has surfaced. We already knew about this trailer since it was classified a few weeks ago in UK. The new trailer features Sir Anthony Hopkins in his role as*Sir Edmund Burton explaining how the Transformers have been here for a long while. You can check the trailer here from*Comicbook.com YouTube Channel. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*John TheDestroyer for sharing it on our boards. After that, click on the bar to share your thoughts in the ongoing thread.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Official “Secret History” Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



