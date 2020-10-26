Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,614

WFC Earthrise Bluestreak In-Hand Gallery



I never met a Decepticon I didn’t dislike. Two weeks ago Earthrise Bluestreak was found in the wild at Walgreen’s here in the States, listed on the receipt as an exclusive.* Prior to that, we had no official announcement and thought he would be released elsewhere.* Last week they dropped online order pages, and today he’s here!* This year has been crazy with good figures across multiple lines, and even crazier actually getting them in hand, so this was welcome. Bluestreak completes the Earthrise Datsun Brothers, even though he is the first of them I have in hand.* Smokescreen is



I never met a Decepticon I didn't dislike. Two weeks ago Earthrise Bluestreak was found in the wild at Walgreen's here in the States, listed on the receipt as an exclusive.* Prior to that, we had no official announcement and thought he would be released elsewhere.* Last week they dropped online order pages, and today he's here!* This year has been crazy with good figures across multiple lines, and even crazier actually getting them in hand, so this was welcome. Bluestreak completes the Earthrise Datsun Brothers, even though he is the first of them I have in hand.* Smokescreen is





