Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WFC Earthrise Bluestreak In-Hand Gallery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,614
WFC Earthrise Bluestreak In-Hand Gallery


I never met a Decepticon I didn’t dislike. Two weeks ago Earthrise Bluestreak was found in the wild at Walgreen’s here in the States, listed on the receipt as an exclusive.* Prior to that, we had no official announcement and thought he would be released elsewhere.* Last week they dropped online order pages, and today he’s here!* This year has been crazy with good figures across multiple lines, and even crazier actually getting them in hand, so this was welcome. Bluestreak completes the Earthrise Datsun Brothers, even though he is the first of them I have in hand.* Smokescreen is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WFC Earthrise Bluestreak In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S25 Soundwave + Spy Patrol Laserbeak Ravage Rumble Ratbat
Transformers
Transformers Kre-O Micro-Changer Sharkticon Kreons lot of three figures
Transformers
Transformers Kre-O Micro-Changer Insecticon Kreons lot of five figures
Transformers
kre o transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
Ultimate Transformers BotBots 2 Modes Series 3 GoldRush Games Collection -Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.