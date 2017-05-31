Reddit user*Odivelas has spotted
a unique electronic billboard for Transformers: The Last Knight in New Jersey. It seems like the government will still be asking for help from the public to track down the Transformers, just like in Age of Extinction. The billboard reads: Warning. Your car is a Decepticon. Report alien activity. To the right of the message, there is also an image of Megatron in his new form.  
The post New Billboard for Transformers: The Last Knight Spotted
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...