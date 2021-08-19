|
Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*TheGoldenPenguin*for sharing in our board photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore at US retail. This pack consists of*a special redeco of the Siege Voyager Megatron and a clear purple Paleotrex redeco. It was found at*Walmart in Levittown, Pennsylvania for $59.67. Happy hunting!
