Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member*TheGoldenPenguin*for sharing in our board photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron &#038; Fossilizer Skelivore at US retail. This pack consists of*a special redeco of the Siege Voyager Megatron and a clear purple Paleotrex redeco. It was found at*Walmart in Levittown, Pennsylvania for $59.67. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Spoiler Pack Megatron & Fossilizer Skelivore Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



