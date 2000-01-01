Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Wreckage's sale MMC figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:49 PM   #1
wreckage
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 122
Wreckage's sale MMC figures
Hello,

Parting ways with most of my third party figures, so going to start with my mastermind creations stuff first. Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.

Prices in CAD
R-44 Tortor - $200 loose complete (Tesarus)
R--43 Mors - $300 Loose complete (Helix)
R-19 Kultur - $175 loose complete (Tarn)
R-28 Tyrantron - $175 opened complete with box MTMTE Megatron

Tfcon exclusives
R-19AM Kultur SG tarn $350
R-12AM Cynicus $200

My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Any questions please contact me
Cheers
wreckage is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers lot of 15 action figures Bumble Bee Scorponok used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Grimwing Predacon Beast hunters Brand New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers lot of 5 Bonecrusher Megatron used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers set of 2 Optimus Prime for parts/repair
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Galvatron G1 1985 100% complete w/instructions works Vintage
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.