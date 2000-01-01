Today, 05:49 PM #1 wreckage Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: nova scotia Posts: 122 Wreckage's sale MMC figures



Parting ways with most of my third party figures, so going to start with my mastermind creations stuff first. Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.



Prices in CAD

R-44 Tortor - $200 loose complete (Tesarus)

R--43 Mors - $300 Loose complete (Helix)

R-19 Kultur - $175 loose complete (Tarn)

R-28 Tyrantron - $175 opened complete with box MTMTE Megatron



Tfcon exclusives

R-19AM Kultur SG tarn $350

R-12AM Cynicus $200



My feedback:

Any questions please contact me

Cheers Hello,Parting ways with most of my third party figures, so going to start with my mastermind creations stuff first. Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.Prices in CADR-44 Tortor - $200 loose complete (Tesarus)R--43 Mors - $300 Loose complete (Helix)R-19 Kultur - $175 loose complete (Tarn)R-28 Tyrantron - $175 opened complete with box MTMTE MegatronTfcon exclusivesR-19AM Kultur SG tarn $350R-12AM Cynicus $200My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage Any questions please contact meCheers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

