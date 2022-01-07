Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #39 iTunes Preview


Here comes the BOOM! Chromia has led a team deep into Decepticon controlled Iacon to rescue a captive Autobot, but how will they get out and back to Crystal City? Explore the iTunes Apple Books preview of Transformers issue #39 after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Stefano Simone (Cover Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #39 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



