Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,683

IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #39 iTunes Preview



Here comes the BOOM! Chromia has led a team deep into Decepticon controlled Iacon to rescue a captive Autobot, but how will they get out and back to Crystal City? Explore the iTunes Apple Books preview of Transformers issue #39 after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Alex



The post







More... Here comes the BOOM! Chromia has led a team deep into Decepticon controlled Iacon to rescue a captive Autobot, but how will they get out and back to Crystal City? Explore the iTunes Apple Books preview of Transformers issue #39 after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Stefano Simone (Cover Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist)The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #39 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________